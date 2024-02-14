Insider Buying: Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR) Insider Acquires 645,201 Shares of Stock

Rincon Resources Limited (ASX:RCR – Get Free Report) insider Gary Harvey purchased 645,201 shares of Rincon Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,227.24 ($15,181.20).
Gary Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Gary Harvey 3,000,000 shares of Rincon Resources stock.
Rincon Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Rincon Resources Company Profile
Rincon Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Western Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and critical rare-earth elements. The company holds 100% interests in the South Telfer project that consists of 9 granted tenements and 3 tenement applications covering 566 square kilometers located in the Paterson Range region; the Laverton project that consists of 11 granted exploration tenements and 10 tenement applications encompassing 100 square kilometers located in the Laverton tectonic zone; and the Kiwirrkurra project that consist of 5 granted tenements and 1 tenement application covering 220 square kilometers located in the West Arunta region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rincon Resources
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Rincon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rincon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.