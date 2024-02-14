Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Innospec Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $119.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,416. Innospec has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

