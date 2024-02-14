Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $35.50

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $33.95. Immunovant shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 159,176 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Immunovant Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $531,593.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.