ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock traded up $12.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.64.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in ICON Public by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

