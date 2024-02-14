Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 67.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Shares of H traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.65. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $133.62.

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,594. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

