Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.55. 1,178,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.00.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

