Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

