Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of HWM opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
