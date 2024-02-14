Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.00.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on HWM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Kraft Heinz stock builds value for shareholders: buy on the dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- When does Tesla stock become too cheap to ignore?
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.