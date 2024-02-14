Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Announces Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,570 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,512,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 897,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

