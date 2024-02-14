Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Sold by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.