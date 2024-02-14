HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Stock Holdings Decreased by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

