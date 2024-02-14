Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Shares Gap Down to $195.45

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $195.45, but opened at $190.00. Hershey shares last traded at $190.80, with a volume of 802,728 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

