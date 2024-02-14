Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after buying an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after acquiring an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,958,000 after acquiring an additional 394,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AerCap by 13.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AerCap Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.86. 129,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,453. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

