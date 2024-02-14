Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after buying an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,549,000 after buying an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in IAC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after buying an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

IAC stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. 347,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.31. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

