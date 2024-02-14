Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 475 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NSC stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.33. The stock had a trading volume of 86,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,762. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

