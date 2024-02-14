Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,475 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 1,491,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,209,850. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

