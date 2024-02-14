Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.47. 368,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

