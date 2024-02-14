Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 130.9% during the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $194.08. 56,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $229.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

