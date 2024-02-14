Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $65.82 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $65.82 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00080351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00019737 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000793 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.396515 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08217894 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $62,419,088.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.