Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

California Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

