Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Trading Up 0.8 %

AON opened at $312.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.07.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

