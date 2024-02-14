Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,014,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after buying an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Everbridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 699,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

