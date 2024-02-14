Headlands Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last three months.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

