Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.