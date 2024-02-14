Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,451,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

