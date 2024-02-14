Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $54,000 in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 140,400.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 781.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter.

SVXY opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

