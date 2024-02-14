Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VDE opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.