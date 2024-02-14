Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 631 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

PriceSmart Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.