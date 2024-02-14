Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

