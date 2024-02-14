Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $46,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,948,000 after purchasing an additional 390,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MasTec by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 389,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
MasTec Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -113.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
