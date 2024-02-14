Head to Head Contrast: Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) versus MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MGIC Investment and Protector Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGIC Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

MGIC Investment currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.4% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MGIC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MGIC Investment and Protector Forsikring ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGIC Investment $1.16 billion 4.60 $712.95 million $2.49 7.69 Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Profitability

This table compares MGIC Investment and Protector Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGIC Investment 61.72% 14.82% 11.33% Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides pool insurance for secondary market mortgage transactions; and contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

(Get Free Report)

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.