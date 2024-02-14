Head to Head Contrast: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) & Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.61 billion 1.66 $90.25 million $0.33 21.21 Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($2.82) -0.13

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elekta AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 2 0 1 0 1.67 Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Elekta AB (publ) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 7.47% 15.19% 5.08% Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42%

Risk & Volatility

Elekta AB (publ) has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats Akumin on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services. It also provides Elekta Studio, an image guided brachytherapy solution; ImagingRing, a mobile CT scanner; Oncentra Brachy, a smart tool that facilitate repetitive tasks; Venezia applicator that enables the oncologist to treat locally advanced cervical cancer; Elekta Flexitron afterloader for enabling the precise execution of all steps in the workflow; Geneva, an applicator for cervical cancer treatment; veterinary radiation therapy products; and Elekta Kaiku for personalized cancer care. In addition, the company offers stereotactic radiosurgery, such as Leksell Gamma Knife Icon for personalized radiation treatment; Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, a tool for radiosurgeons; and Elekta Esprit. Further, it provides neurosurgery products comprising Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for intracranial neurosurgery; and Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

