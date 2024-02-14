Head to Head Analysis: Globant (NYSE:GLOB) versus SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE)

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SMC Entertainment and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Globant 0 5 10 0 2.67

Globant has a consensus target price of $236.88, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given Globant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than SMC Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Globant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Globant 7.76% 11.34% 8.30%

Volatility and Risk

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Globant $1.78 billion 5.48 $148.89 million $3.58 64.25

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment.

Summary

Globant beats SMC Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc., an early stage developmental company focuses on the development of fintech technology in the United States. It intends to provide fintech-disruption business products and services. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools. It also provides cloud transformation advice, building cloud environment, moving workloads to the cloud, cloud support and operation, chaos engineering, and site reliability engineering services; and data strategies, insights, data platforms, MLOps, and data as a product services. In addition, the company offers agile delivery, blockchain, business and cultural hacking, conversational interface, cybersecurity, design, digital sales and marketing, enterprise applications, internet of thing, metaverse, process optimization, quality engineering, salesforce, learning, UI engineering, and sustainable business solutions. Further, it provides digital experience platforms; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable solutions. Additionally, operates Augoor, MagnifAI, StarMeUp, WaaSabi, Walmeric, GeneXus, Navigate, BeHealthy, and FluentLab platforms. It offers its services to enterprises in various industries, including media and entertainment, professional, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail and manufacturing, health care, and others. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.