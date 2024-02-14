Head to Head Analysis: Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) versus Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -6.44% Playtika 11.14% -76.82% 11.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Playtika shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.62 billion 1.03 $275.30 million $0.78 9.44

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 1 6 4 0 2.27

Playtika has a consensus price target of $11.36, indicating a potential upside of 54.36%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playtika has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Playtika beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

