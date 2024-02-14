H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $56.56 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 30249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 86.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 309,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

