HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OESX opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,086. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

