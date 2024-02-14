Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

