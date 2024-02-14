Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 211,881 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $54,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,860,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 345,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,445,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

