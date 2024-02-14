HAP Trading LLC Invests $328,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

