Hanesbrands (HBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.