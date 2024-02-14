GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,484,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

