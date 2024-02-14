Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Group 1 Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Group 1 Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Group 1 Automotive to earn $40.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $274.97 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.37 and a 200-day moving average of $270.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

