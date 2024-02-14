Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,423.9% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,580,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,985,000 after buying an additional 1,477,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after buying an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

