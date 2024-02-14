Greenleaf Trust Sells 480 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in POSCO were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in POSCO by 58.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Stock Performance

POSCO stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35.

POSCO Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

