Greenleaf Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company's stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust's holdings in Ferrari were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferrari by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ferrari by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,466,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,962,000 after acquiring an additional 284,169 shares during the period.

Ferrari Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $377.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.80. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $393.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

