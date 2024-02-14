Greenleaf Trust Has $889,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average is $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.29.

Celanese Company Profile



Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

