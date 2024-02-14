Greenleaf Trust Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

