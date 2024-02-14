Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.