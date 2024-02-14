Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE D opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.