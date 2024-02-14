Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down to $130.24

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.24, but opened at $127.33. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $128.47, with a volume of 54,740 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

