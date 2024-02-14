GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

NYSE:GDDY opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.29.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after acquiring an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.