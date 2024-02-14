Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,187 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.31% of Globus Medical worth $115,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

